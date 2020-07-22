Menu
2012 Lexus RX 350

109,542 KM

Details Description Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2012 Lexus RX 350

2012 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE

2012 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

109,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5588553
  Stock #: F39T88
  VIN: 2T2BK1BA9CC141489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,542 KM

Vehicle Description

You want to be the second owner of this Lexus, and there are no accidents!
Come on down to check out something we do not see very often. Great options and classic Lexus colour combo too
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Driver Side Airbag
Front knee airbags
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
On/Off Road Front Tire
On/Off Road Rear Tire

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

