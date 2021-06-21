2012 Mazda MAZDA2

+ taxes & licensing
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ONLY 19,470 kms * HATCH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, REMOTE STARTER This 2012 Mazda 2 is FUEL-EFFICIENT, COMPACT yet EQUALLY FUNCTIONAL! Nicely equipped with features such as HATCH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, REMOTE STARTER and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
