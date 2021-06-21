Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

19,470 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA2

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

GX* HB/AIR CONDITIONING/REMOTE STARTER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

GX* HB/AIR CONDITIONING/REMOTE STARTER

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 7377425
  2. 7377425
  3. 7377425
  4. 7377425
  5. 7377425
  6. 7377425
  7. 7377425
  8. 7377425
  9. 7377425
  10. 7377425
  11. 7377425
  12. 7377425
  13. 7377425
  14. 7377425
  15. 7377425
  16. 7377425
  17. 7377425
  18. 7377425
  19. 7377425
  20. 7377425
  21. 7377425
  22. 7377425
Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

19,470KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7377425
  • Stock #: 25028
  • VIN: JM1DE1KY0C0143949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,470 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ONLY 19,470 kms * HATCH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, REMOTE STARTER This 2012 Mazda 2 is FUEL-EFFICIENT, COMPACT yet EQUALLY FUNCTIONAL! Nicely equipped with features such as HATCH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, REMOTE STARTER and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 8,991 KM
$31,986 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Hi...
 64,721 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey S...
 89,400 KM
$10,996 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory