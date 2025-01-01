Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

72,383 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Local

Watch This Vehicle
12709113

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Local

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 12709113
  2. 12709113
  3. 12709113
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,383KM
VIN JM1BL1L59C1521021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes

Interior

Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
aux input jack
Air conditioning w/micron air filter
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Anti-theft alarm
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel
Front heated bucket seats w/active headrests

Exterior

16" Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Automatic on/off headlamps
Rear body-colour sport roof spoiler

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2024 Lexus RX350H Luxury PKG No Accidents | CPO for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Lexus RX350H Luxury PKG No Accidents | CPO 9,200 KM $69,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus UX 250h Luxury PKG Hybrid CPO & Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Lexus UX 250h Luxury PKG Hybrid CPO & Local 23,432 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | LOCAL | LOW KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | LOCAL | LOW KMS 48,046 KM $30,904 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2012 Mazda MAZDA3