2012 Mazda MAZDA3

83,533 KM

Details Description

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX * BASIC SOLID TRANSPORTATION*

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX * BASIC SOLID TRANSPORTATION*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

  • Listing ID: 5328593
  • Stock #: F386XH
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF3C1509325
Sale Price

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

83,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F386XH
  • Mileage 83,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Other than a brief stop over in Saskatchewan this is pretty much a local trade. Probably realized we had a better football team?
Features include: Air Conditioning, Traction Control, Power Windows, Tilt Telescopic, Power Locks, CD/MP3, Deluxe Wheel Covers, Keyless Entry and two key/fob combos

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

