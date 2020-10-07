Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

196,200 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6210846
  Stock #: 07770
  VIN: JM1BL1L76C1688079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Lights Mica (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Black (BU4)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07770
  • Mileage 196,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda3 GS -SKY Hatchback. Nicely equipped with auto transmission, Remote Start, power windows and locks, air conditioning, alloy wheels, rear spoiler and of course the 2.0L with Sky Active Technology.
New Safety!!!
CarFax clean with ZERO accidents.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Map Lights
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Centre console w/lid
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Illuminated Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
Illuminated glove compartment
Air conditioning w/micron air filter
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
All seating position 3-point seat belts
Body-colour door handles
Moulded cloth door trim
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
16" Alloy Wheels
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear heater ducts
Ignition key illumination
side sill extensions
Driver foot rest
Dual front cupholders
(3) passenger assist handles
passenger side seatback pocket
aux input jack
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Automatic on/off headlamps
Silver finish on inner door handle
Exterior temperature gauge
Rear door bottle holders
Trunk/cargo light
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
Anti-theft alarm
Silver IP decoration panel
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel
Front heated bucket seats w/active headrests
Rear body-colour sport roof spoiler
Black grille w/black grille bar
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile
Dual sport exhaust garnish
2.0L DOHC 16-valve SKYACTIV-G I4 engine
6-speed SKYACTIV automatic transmission w/sport mode
Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters
Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

