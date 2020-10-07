2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Map Lights Halogen Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders (2) coat hooks Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders Centre console w/lid Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Custom fitted front/rear floor mats Comfort Illuminated Entry Day/night rearview mirror Illuminated glove compartment Air conditioning w/micron air filter Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering (2) 12V pwr outlets Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch Safety Child safety rear door locks Front side-impact air bags Integrated child seat anchor brackets Side-impact door beams All seating position 3-point seat belts Trim Body-colour door handles Moulded cloth door trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Body-colour heated pwr mirrors Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system Exterior P205/55R16 all-season tires Suspension Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function

Additional Features 16" Alloy Wheels Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear heater ducts Ignition key illumination side sill extensions Driver foot rest Dual front cupholders (3) passenger assist handles passenger side seatback pocket aux input jack Front/rear side curtain air bags Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Automatic on/off headlamps Silver finish on inner door handle Exterior temperature gauge Rear door bottle holders Trunk/cargo light Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor Anti-theft alarm Silver IP decoration panel Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel Front heated bucket seats w/active headrests Rear body-colour sport roof spoiler Black grille w/black grille bar Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile Dual sport exhaust garnish 2.0L DOHC 16-valve SKYACTIV-G I4 engine 6-speed SKYACTIV automatic transmission w/sport mode Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers

