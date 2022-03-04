Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

165,872 KM

Details Description Features

$9,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller

$9,992

+ taxes & licensing

165,872KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8600813
  • Stock #: F4J8UT
  • VIN: JM1BL1L70C1670791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Newport Slate Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4J8UT
  • Mileage 165,872 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
tilt steering
Map Lights
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Day/night rearview mirror
Front air conditioning
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Driver foot rest
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Illuminated glove compartment
Centre console w/lid
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual front cupholders
(3) passenger assist handles
passenger side seatback pocket
Air conditioning w/micron air filter
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Silver finish on inner door handle
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Exterior temperature gauge
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Rear door bottle holders
Trunk/cargo light
Anti-theft alarm
Silver IP decoration panel
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel
Front heated bucket seats w/active headrests
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
All seating position 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
Dual sport exhaust garnish
2.0L DOHC 16-valve SKYACTIV-G I4 engine
6-speed SKYACTIV automatic transmission w/sport mode
Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes
Spoiler
16" Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
side sill extensions
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Automatic on/off headlamps
Rear body-colour sport roof spoiler
Black grille w/black grille bar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
aux input jack
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Outlet
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2018 Nissan Titan Pl...
 60,821 KM
$48,491 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue S ...
 55,375 KM
$23,991 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra S...
 46,552 KM
$21,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory