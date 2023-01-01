Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 *4MATIC AWD* *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 *4MATIC AWD* *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 10199289
  2. 10199289
  3. 10199289
  4. 10199289
  5. 10199289
  6. 10199289
  7. 10199289
  8. 10199289
  9. 10199289
  10. 10199289
  11. 10199289
  12. 10199289
  13. 10199289
  14. 10199289
  15. 10199289
  16. 10199289
  17. 10199289
  18. 10199289
  19. 10199289
  20. 10199289
  21. 10199289
  22. 10199289
  23. 10199289
  24. 10199289
  25. 10199289
  26. 10199289
  27. 10199289
  28. 10199289
  29. 10199289
  30. 10199289
  31. 10199289
  32. 10199289
  33. 10199289
  34. 10199289
  35. 10199289
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10199289
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB2CA635696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

2012 MERCEDES BENZ C250 4MATIC AWD LOADED 2.5L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 121,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, SUNROOF, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $13,999+ taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2016 Jeep Renegade S...
 195,500 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sequoia ...
 193,500 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS L...
 198,500 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory