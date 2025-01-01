$13,991+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 Sport 4MATIC
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic
- Interior Colour Almond/Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 731374
- Mileage 129,001 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****LOW LOW MILEAGE MERCEDES C300 4MATIC SPORT IS HERE! AMG STYLING PACKAGE (FRONT SPOLER AND SIDE SKIRT), SPORT SUSPENSION, V6, AWD, PANORAMA, NAVI, CAM, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP SENSORS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS, SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE, WILL BE SOLD WITH SAFETY, WARRANTY AND 2 KEYS, JUST SERVICED: ENGINE OIL AND FILTER, TRANSMISSION FLUID, ALL BRAKES: FRONT AND REAR****
*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Center console trim: alloy, Door trim: alloy, Foot pedal trim: aluminum, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cruise control, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm, One-touch windows: 4, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: chrome, Rear spoiler, Infotainment screen size: 5.8 in., Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto off / auto on, Rear fog lights: single left, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD type: full time, Active head restraints: dual front, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Driver attention alert system, Emergency interior trunk release, Parking sensors: rear, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: sport bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 2, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: multi-link, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Tuned suspension: sport, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Power windows: remotely operated, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
