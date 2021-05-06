Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

131,000 KM

Details Description

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

250 Coupe

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

250 Coupe

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7071802
  VIN: WDDGJ4HB6CF935538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mandatory appointments must be made to view inventory. Local car 2012 Mercedes Benz C 250 coupe 4 cyl 1.8 L turbo engine auto trans with paddle shift rear wheel drive , AMG style wheels, Panoramic sunroof. Fun car to drive . only 131,000 km we offer bank financing $11900 Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

