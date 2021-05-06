2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
Mandatory appointments must be made to view inventory. Local car 2012 Mercedes Benz C 250 coupe 4 cyl 1.8 L turbo engine auto trans with paddle shift rear wheel drive , AMG style wheels, Panoramic sunroof. Fun car to drive . only 131,000 km we offer bank financing $11900 Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
