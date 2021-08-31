2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 3 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7904682

7904682 Stock #: 322963

322963 VIN: WDCGG8HB1CF822963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 145,314 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

