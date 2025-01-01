Menu
Come see this 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 63 AMG **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.5L/333 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz M-Class has the following options: FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX, Tool kit, Tire pressure monitoring system, SmartKey w/panic button, SIRIUS satellite radio, Side curtain airbags, Pwr windows w/express up/down, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Privacy glass, and Panoramic sunroof. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

140,000 KM

13168097

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
140,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGDA7EB5CA063736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring
BLACK LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

