$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML 63 AMG **New Arrival**
2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML 63 AMG **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 63 AMG **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.5L/333 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz M-Class has the following options: FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX, Tool kit, Tire pressure monitoring system, SmartKey w/panic button, SIRIUS satellite radio, Side curtain airbags, Pwr windows w/express up/down, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Privacy glass, and Panoramic sunroof. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Suspension
Windows
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-772-2411