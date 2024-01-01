$9,988+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper
Hardtop S
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hot Chocolate Metallic
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # F11124
- Mileage 216,814 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S is a sporty and stylish compact car that packs a punch under the hood. Powered by a 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 181 horsepower and 177 ft. lbs. of torque, this car offers a thrilling driving experience with quick acceleration and responsive handling.
As for its factory default features, the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S comes with a range of impressive amenities that enhance its comfort, convenience, and safety. These include a six-speed manual transmission, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, and front and rear disc brakes.
Inside, the car boasts a spacious and well-designed cabin with comfortable leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio, and an auxiliary input. Other standard features include power windows and locks, air conditioning, and a trip computer.
In terms of safety, the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S comes with a range of advanced features such as antilock brakes, stability control, and front and side airbags. Overall, this car is an excellent choice for drivers who want a fun and stylish ride with plenty of features to make their driving experience enjoyable and safe.
