The 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S is a sporty and stylish compact car that packs a punch under the hood. Powered by a 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 181 horsepower and 177 ft. lbs. of torque, this car offers a thrilling driving experience with quick acceleration and responsive handling. As for its factory default features, the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S comes with a range of impressive amenities that enhance its comfort, convenience, and safety. These include a six-speed manual transmission, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, and front and rear disc brakes. Inside, the car boasts a spacious and well-designed cabin with comfortable leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio, and an auxiliary input. Other standard features include power windows and locks, air conditioning, and a trip computer. In terms of safety, the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S comes with a range of advanced features such as antilock brakes, stability control, and front and side airbags. Overall, this car is an excellent choice for drivers who want a fun and stylish ride with plenty of features to make their driving experience enjoyable and safe.

2012 MINI Cooper

216,814 KM

Details

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S

2012 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,814KM
VIN WMWSV3C51CTY27301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hot Chocolate Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F11124
  • Mileage 216,814 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S is a sporty and stylish compact car that packs a punch under the hood. Powered by a 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 181 horsepower and 177 ft. lbs. of torque, this car offers a thrilling driving experience with quick acceleration and responsive handling.



As for its factory default features, the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S comes with a range of impressive amenities that enhance its comfort, convenience, and safety. These include a six-speed manual transmission, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, and front and rear disc brakes.



Inside, the car boasts a spacious and well-designed cabin with comfortable leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio, and an auxiliary input. Other standard features include power windows and locks, air conditioning, and a trip computer.



In terms of safety, the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S comes with a range of advanced features such as antilock brakes, stability control, and front and side airbags. Overall, this car is an excellent choice for drivers who want a fun and stylish ride with plenty of features to make their driving experience enjoyable and safe.

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

2012 MINI Cooper