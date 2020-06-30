2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Fresh Trade! Heated Seats! All Wheel Drive! 3.0L 6 cyl. engine paired to a automatic transmission! Black cloth Seats!!! This 2012 Outlander XLS features a nice crisp red paint job & 16Alloy wheels! Nearly New Tires!. CLEAN TITLE, No major accidents in its History Lots of service! Manitoba trade! Nicely Equipped, well kept since new! Spotless Interior, Sport Utility, very fuel efficient and very reliable., spacious interior , power seats, air conditioning, tilt steering, power windows, locks, & trunk. Split rear fold down seats, 7 Passenger., Am/Fm/ Cd Audio. Remote entry. Safetied Certified and serviced, ready for its no owner.
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. Very Fairly Priced @ $11,950.00
So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????
* 33 years in business with the same ownership
* All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff
* The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.
* Our no pressure sales staff
* Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business
* Warranties available are available on all vehicles
* an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau
* Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.
Call (204)-488-3793 or TEXT Message at (204)-514-1461
While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....
Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, we have a A+ ratiing with the Better Business Bureau and are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.
Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Apply for financing at WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM
Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7