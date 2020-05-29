2012 Mitsubishi RVR

Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
GT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,853KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5145290
  • Stock #: 19353A
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AU4CZ600427
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Mitsubishi RVR has a strong Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wide range auto-on/off HID headlamps, Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Traction control.*These Packages Will Make Your Mitsubishi RVR GT the Envy of Onlookers*Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), T155/90D16 spare tire, Sportronic continuously variable transmission -inc: paddle shifters, Side marker lamps (2011), Side impact door beams, Roof rails (2011), Roof mounted antenna, Remote fuel lid release, Reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body construction (2011), Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear privacy glass, Rear intermittent wiper, Rear centre armrest -inc: (2) cupholders, rear pass through, Rear cargo storage compartments.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Mitsubishi RVR come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Equalizer
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

