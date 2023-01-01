2012 Mitsubishi RVR

$5,956 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 2 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9493753

9493753 Stock #: F4WUFA

F4WUFA VIN: JA4AH3AU3CZ604796

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 151,255 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive 130-amp alternator Front/rear stabilizer bars Pwr steering Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension 2.0L 16-valve I4 MIVEC DOHC engine Interior Security System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Cover Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Front/rear floor mats Rear seat heater ducts Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning Remote fuel lid release Visor vanity mirrors (4) retractable assist handles Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down Air conditioning w/pollen filter Cargo shade Driver side seatback pocket Front/rear door scuff plates Door trim pockets w/integrated bottle holders (4) cargo tie-down utility hooks Lighting -inc: front map, rear cargo (2) accessory 12V pwr outlets 60/40 rear split-folding bench seat -inc: adjustable head restraints Anti-theft alarm system (2011) Illuminated glove box w/pen holder Rear cargo storage compartments Analogue speedometer/tachometer (2011) Monochrome multi-information display -inc: trip computer, maintenance reminder, ambient temp Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Collapsible steering column Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Hill start assist Side impact door beams Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Front seat mounted side airbags Child LATCH system Brake override system Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover protection Foldaway brake pedal assembly Advanced dual-stage front airbags -inc: sensors for seat belt use, passenger weight, driver seat 3-point front/rear seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters, front height adjustment Reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body construction (2011) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Roof mounted antenna 140-watt AM/FM CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, digital signal processor, equalization control, speed compensated volume Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Temporary spare tire Rear intermittent wiper P215/70R16 all-season tires Auto-off halogen headlamps Body colour exterior door handles Body-colour pwr heated exterior mirrors Side marker lamps (2011) T155/90D16 spare tire Front intermittent windshield wipers (2011) Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.