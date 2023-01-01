Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

151,255 KM

Details Description Features

$5,956

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,956

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

ES AS-IS | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

ES AS-IS | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 9493753
  2. 9493753
Contact Seller

$5,956

+ taxes & licensing

151,255KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9493753
  • Stock #: F4WUFA
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU3CZ604796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,255 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And CARFAX Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
130-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr steering
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
2.0L 16-valve I4 MIVEC DOHC engine
Security System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Remote fuel lid release
Visor vanity mirrors
(4) retractable assist handles
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
Air conditioning w/pollen filter
Cargo shade
Driver side seatback pocket
Front/rear door scuff plates
Door trim pockets w/integrated bottle holders
(4) cargo tie-down utility hooks
Lighting -inc: front map, rear cargo
(2) accessory 12V pwr outlets
60/40 rear split-folding bench seat -inc: adjustable head restraints
Anti-theft alarm system (2011)
Illuminated glove box w/pen holder
Rear cargo storage compartments
Analogue speedometer/tachometer (2011)
Monochrome multi-information display -inc: trip computer, maintenance reminder, ambient temp
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Collapsible steering column
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Hill start assist
Side impact door beams
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front seat mounted side airbags
Child LATCH system
Brake override system
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover protection
Foldaway brake pedal assembly
Advanced dual-stage front airbags -inc: sensors for seat belt use, passenger weight, driver seat
3-point front/rear seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters, front height adjustment
Reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body construction (2011)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
MP3 Player
Roof mounted antenna
140-watt AM/FM CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, digital signal processor, equalization control, speed compensated volume
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Temporary spare tire
Rear intermittent wiper
P215/70R16 all-season tires
Auto-off halogen headlamps
Body colour exterior door handles
Body-colour pwr heated exterior mirrors
Side marker lamps (2011)
T155/90D16 spare tire
Front intermittent windshield wipers (2011)
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 82,807 KM
$30,957 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 82,458 KM
$33,680 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Telluride N...
 30,000 KM
$62,429 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory