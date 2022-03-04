2012 Nissan Altima

$10,499 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8490266

8490266 VIN: 1N4AL2AP1CN477276

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 139,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.