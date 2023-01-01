Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Altima

99,014 KM

Details Description Features

$13,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S Bluetooth | Heated seats | Sunroof | Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S Bluetooth | Heated seats | Sunroof | Leather

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 9468387
  2. 9468387
Contact Seller

$13,992

+ taxes & licensing

99,014KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9468387
  • Stock #: F4WNYE
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP7CC109339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Airstream Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,014 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Rear Fold-Down Armrest
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
CARGO LAMP
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Electric rear window defogger
Retained accessory pwr
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
(2) front seat back map pockets
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
pwr trunk release
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Vehicle security system
Bucket front seats
Locking glove box w/valet switch
Centre console w/dual level storage -inc: CD/DVD case storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Retractable assist grips -inc: (1) front passenger, (2) rear
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat
Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time
Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights
Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent "Fine Vision" gauges, digital clock, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Front seat active head restraints
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Emergency inside trunk release
Side door guard beams
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
(3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front-wheel drive
Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Continuously variable valve timing control
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
(2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod
Power Locks
CD Player
MP3 Player
In glass diversity antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Temporary spare tire
P215/60R16 all-season tires
Colour-keyed bodyside moulding
Dark grey grille w/chrome
Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off
Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
Black side window/windshield moulding
Chrome license plate finisher
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
Front dome lamp w/map lights
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Interior lighting-inc: front/rear reading lamps
cabin light delay w/dim-down & brighten-up

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 99,014 KM
$13,992 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Altima 2...
 56,001 KM
$28,991 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 66,905 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory