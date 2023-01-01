2012 Nissan Altima

$13,992 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 0 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9468387

9468387 Stock #: F4WNYE

F4WNYE VIN: 1N4AL2AP7CC109339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Airstream Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 99,014 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Rear Fold-Down Armrest Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS CARGO LAMP Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Electric rear window defogger Retained accessory pwr 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock (2) front seat back map pockets Tilt/telescoping steering column Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment pwr trunk release Keyless Start Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Vehicle security system Bucket front seats Locking glove box w/valet switch Centre console w/dual level storage -inc: CD/DVD case storage Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Retractable assist grips -inc: (1) front passenger, (2) rear (2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent "Fine Vision" gauges, digital clock, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Anti-lock braking system Electronic brake force distribution Front seat active head restraints Front seat side-impact airbags Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts Child seat tether anchors (LATCH) Emergency inside trunk release Side door guard beams Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags (3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf Electronic stability control (ESC) Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor Airbag Occupancy Sensor Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Battery Saver Pwr rack & pinion steering Front-wheel drive Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Continuously variable valve timing control Dual chrome exhaust tips Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine (2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player In glass diversity antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Colour-keyed bumpers Colour-keyed door handles Temporary spare tire P215/60R16 all-season tires Colour-keyed bodyside moulding Dark grey grille w/chrome Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards Black side window/windshield moulding Chrome license plate finisher Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA) Front dome lamp w/map lights Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Interior lighting-inc: front/rear reading lamps cabin light delay w/dim-down & brighten-up

