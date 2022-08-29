Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Juke

150,700 KM

Details Description

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Juke

2012 Nissan Juke

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Juke

SL

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 9310270
  2. 9310270
  3. 9310270
  4. 9310270
  5. 9310270
  6. 9310270
  7. 9310270
  8. 9310270
  9. 9310270
  10. 9310270
  11. 9310270
  12. 9310270
  13. 9310270
  14. 9310270
  15. 9310270
  16. 9310270
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310270
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR2CT117045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $138.50 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Famous Motors

2012 Nissan Juke SL
 150,700 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Acadia SLE1
 111,500 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic Cpe...
 172,500 KM
$9,299 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory