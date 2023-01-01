2012 Nissan Juke SV Little Old Lady Driven | AWD

$14,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 6 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9647740

9647740 Stock #: F4XY4V

F4XY4V VIN: JN8AF5MV6CT119054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 146,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Front/rear stabilizer bars Temporary spare tire CVT Transmission Independent strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Torque vectoring all wheel drive 1.6L DOHC 16-valve Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) turbocharged I4 engine Engine intercooler Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/S-mode Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr steering 4-wheel pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Trip Computer rear window defogger Front Reading Lamps Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning Front door map pockets 12V pwr outlet Front map lights Front passenger/rear assist grips Dual front cupholders Coat hanger Sunglasses holder Front/rear door bottle holders Interior chrome door handles 60/40 split rear-bench seat -inc: fold-flat load floor Center console storage -inc: coin holder, cell phone holder Integrated Control (I-CON) system -inc: normal/sport/eco modes Trip computer -inc: tachometer, outside temp display Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch auto up/down, safety lockout button Automatic air conditioning -inc: front HVAC microfilters Passenger seat back map pocket Driver/front passenger visor vanity mirror Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Energy-absorbing steering column Front seat active head restraints Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH) Front/rear side curtain airbags Front side-impact airbags Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Shift interlock Zone body construction w/front & rear crumple zones Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system 3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter 3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter 3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions Front/rear energy absorbing bumpers Door guard beams Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist -inc: G-sensor Windows Sunroof Exterior tinted windows Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Intermittent rear wiper P215/55R17 all-season tires Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist Rear liftgate w/fixed glass Body-color front/rear bumpers Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade, one touch open/close Black w/chrome accents grille Multi-reflector halogen headlights -inc: auto off Body-color manual folding pwr mirrors Body-color front door handles Black rear door handles T135/90D16 spare tire w/16" x 4T steel wheel Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Fixed roof antenna XM satellite radio (N/A in AK or HI) Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

