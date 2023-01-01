Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Juke

146,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Juke

2012 Nissan Juke

SV Little Old Lady Driven | AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Juke

SV Little Old Lady Driven | AWD

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

  1. 9647740
  2. 9647740
  3. 9647740
  4. 9647740
  5. 9647740
  6. 9647740
  7. 9647740
  8. 9647740
  9. 9647740
  10. 9647740
  11. 9647740
  12. 9647740
  13. 9647740
  14. 9647740
  15. 9647740
  16. 9647740
  17. 9647740
  18. 9647740
  19. 9647740
  20. 9647740
  21. 9647740
  22. 9647740
  23. 9647740
  24. 9647740
  25. 9647740
Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9647740
  • Stock #: F4XY4V
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV6CT119054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4XY4V
  • Mileage 146,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise through winter with this cute little AWD machine!
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
Independent strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Torque vectoring all wheel drive
1.6L DOHC 16-valve Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) turbocharged I4 engine
Engine intercooler
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/S-mode
Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr steering
4-wheel pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Front door map pockets
12V pwr outlet
Front map lights
Front passenger/rear assist grips
Dual front cupholders
Coat hanger
Sunglasses holder
Front/rear door bottle holders
Interior chrome door handles
60/40 split rear-bench seat -inc: fold-flat load floor
Center console storage -inc: coin holder, cell phone holder
Integrated Control (I-CON) system -inc: normal/sport/eco modes
Trip computer -inc: tachometer, outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch auto up/down, safety lockout button
Automatic air conditioning -inc: front HVAC microfilters
Passenger seat back map pocket
Driver/front passenger visor vanity mirror
Automatic Transmission
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front seat active head restraints
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Shift interlock
Zone body construction w/front & rear crumple zones
Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system
3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions
Front/rear energy absorbing bumpers
Door guard beams
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist -inc: G-sensor
Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Intermittent rear wiper
P215/55R17 all-season tires
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist
Rear liftgate w/fixed glass
Body-color front/rear bumpers
Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade, one touch open/close
Black w/chrome accents grille
Multi-reflector halogen headlights -inc: auto off
Body-color manual folding pwr mirrors
Body-color front door handles
Black rear door handles
T135/90D16 spare tire w/16" x 4T steel wheel
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Satellite Radio
Fixed roof antenna
XM satellite radio (N/A in AK or HI)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2012 Nissan Juke SV ...
 146,900 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 P...
 139,931 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 Sedan P...
 29,391 KM
$35,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory