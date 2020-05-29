+ taxes & licensing
This Nissan Murano has a strong Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine powering this Automatic transmission. CHARCOAL, SEATING SURFACES, BLUE LIGHTNING METALLIC, Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission.*Packages That Make Driving the Nissan Murano SV An Experience*XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription, Warning lights -inc: ABS, airbag, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high-beam, low fuel, low oil pressure, low tire pressure, low washer fluid, rear defroster, seatbelt, turn signal/hazard, VDC/TCS off, Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition/door ajar, Vehicle information system, Vehicle dynamic control, UV-reducing solar glass, Traction control system, Top load dual-panel pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade -inc: 1-touch open/close, auto reverse, Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel, Speed sensitive pwr door locks, Side-door guard beams, Shift inter-lock, Security alarm system, Removable cargo area tonneau cover.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a crossover vehicle with plenty of space for people and cargo but that doesnt look like a rolling bread box, the 2012 Nissan Murano SUV is the logical choice.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to make this car yours today!
