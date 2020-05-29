Menu
2012 Nissan Murano

2012 Nissan Murano

SV

2012 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5145275
  • Stock #: 20131A
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MWXCW225420
Exterior Colour
Blue Lightning Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Nissan Murano has a strong Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine powering this Automatic transmission. CHARCOAL, SEATING SURFACES, BLUE LIGHTNING METALLIC, Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission.*Packages That Make Driving the Nissan Murano SV An Experience*XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription, Warning lights -inc: ABS, airbag, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high-beam, low fuel, low oil pressure, low tire pressure, low washer fluid, rear defroster, seatbelt, turn signal/hazard, VDC/TCS off, Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition/door ajar, Vehicle information system, Vehicle dynamic control, UV-reducing solar glass, Traction control system, Top load dual-panel pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade -inc: 1-touch open/close, auto reverse, Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel, Speed sensitive pwr door locks, Side-door guard beams, Shift inter-lock, Security alarm system, Removable cargo area tonneau cover.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a crossover vehicle with plenty of space for people and cargo but that doesnt look like a rolling bread box, the 2012 Nissan Murano SUV is the logical choice.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to make this car yours today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • BLUE LIGHTNING METALLIC
  • Requires Subscription
  • CHARCOAL SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

