2012 Nissan Murano

174,151 KM

Details Description Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

SL

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

  • Listing ID: 5323169
  • Stock #: 1970
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW4CW225378

174,151KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,151 KM

Vehicle Description

+HEATED LEATHER SEATS! BACK UP CAM!
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Centre console w/dual level storage
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Rear Privacy Glass
Rearview Camera
Front/rear crumple zones
Child-safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Security alarm system
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Independent multi-link rear suspension
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Front fog lights
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Dual zone automatic climate control w/in-cabin microfilter
Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down centre armrest & (3) height adjustable head restraints
LED Taillights
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
UV-reducing solar glass
Illuminated locking glovebox
(3) assist grips
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Leather Seating Surfaces
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Auto dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Intermittent rear window wiper
Shift inter-lock
Black brushed aluminum roof rails
Leather-wrapped shifter knob
7.0" LCD colour display monitor w/trip computer & outside temp display
18" x 7.5" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
P235/65R18 all season tires
Chrome accent side sills
Colour-keyed manual folding pwr heated mirrors
Rain sensing speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr flip up rear seats
Vehicle information system
XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription
Aluminum accents
Foldable cargo organizer
Removable cargo area tonneau cover
Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
Energy absorbing steering wheel
Side-door guard beams
Height adjustable active head restraints
3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters
Bi-xenon HID headlamps
Leather-wrapped heated pwr tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/integrated illuminated audio controls & memory
Rear energy absorbing bumper
4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist, electronic brake force distribution
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) console, (1) cargo area
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition/door ajar
Illumination -inc: cargo area, door marker, dual front map lights, rear personal lamps
Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
Intuitive all-wheel drive
Dual chrome tipped exhaust system
Engine block heater w/cord
Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, tachometer, coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, dual trip odometer
Top load dual-panel pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade -inc: 1-touch open/close, auto reverse
Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat
Bose AM/FM audio system w/CD-player -inc: MP3/WMA playback, radio data system (RDS), speed sensitive volume, (12) speakers, auxiliary audio/video input, 2.0 GB Music Box server, iPod interface, USB input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

