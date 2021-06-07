2012 Nissan Murano

$13,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 1 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7227008

7227008 Stock #: F42PPM

F42PPM VIN: JN8AZ1MW2CW206859

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tinted Bronze Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F42PPM

Mileage 126,199 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag 18" x 7.5" 6-spoke aluminum wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 6 Cyl V6 Engine

