2012 Nissan Murano

126,199 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

SV | Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

126,199KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7227008
  • Stock #: F42PPM
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW2CW206859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tinted Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F42PPM
  • Mileage 126,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
18" x 7.5" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

