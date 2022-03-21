2012 Nissan Pathfinder

$15,980 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 4 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8929570

8929570 Stock #: 16HP05932A

16HP05932A VIN: 5N1AR1NB7CC613967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 16HP05932A

Mileage 107,438 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.