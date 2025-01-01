$11,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
SV
2012 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable SUV that won’t break the bank? This 2012 Nissan Rogue has just 111,000 km and delivers smooth handling, great fuel economy, and all the space you need for daily drives or weekend getaways. AWD, Heated seats, bluetooth, steering wheel controls, backup-camera, cruise control, sunroof, all weather tires.
Don't miss out on this fantastic condition SUV! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, Priced to sell at only $11,900 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!
See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca
Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793