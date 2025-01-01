Menu
Looking for a dependable SUV that won't break the bank? This 2012 Nissan Rogue has just 111,000 km and delivers smooth handling, great fuel economy, and all the space you need for daily drives or weekend getaways. AWD, Heated seats, bluetooth, steering wheel controls, backup-camera, cruise control, sunroof, all weather tires.

Dont miss out on this fantastic condition SUV! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, Priced to sell at only $11,900 plus taxes. 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 

1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. 

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! 

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

DP#9491

2012 Nissan Rogue

111,743 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,743KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MVXCW410313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a dependable SUV that won’t break the bank? This 2012 Nissan Rogue has just 111,000 km and delivers smooth handling, great fuel economy, and all the space you need for daily drives or weekend getaways. AWD, Heated seats, bluetooth, steering wheel controls, backup-camera, cruise control, sunroof, all weather tires.

Don't miss out on this fantastic condition SUV! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, Priced to sell at only $11,900 plus taxes. 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 

1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. 

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! 

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

 

DP#9491 
 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2012 Nissan Rogue