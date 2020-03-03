1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sdn I4 Man 4CYL 2.5L SUNROOF. BLACK EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR. EQUIPPED WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, 5 PASSENGER SEATING CAPACITY, AIR CONDITIONING, FRONT AIRBAGS, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, WARRANTY BOOK, SECURITY SYSTEM, PANIC ALARM, IMMOBILIZER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SIDE-IMPACT BARS, ELECTRONIC STABILITY, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, FRONT AND REAR COIL SPRINGS, FRONT AND REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR, GAS PRESSURIZED FRONT AND REAR SHOCKS, SPORT SUSPENSION, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, SPEED SENSITIVE VOLUME, VARIABLE INTERMITTENT WIPERS, AERO-COMPOSITE HALOGEN HEADLAMPS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TACHOMETER AND SO MUCH MORE!
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book your self a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 OR 1 (888) 882-3692 WITH INQUIRIES!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3