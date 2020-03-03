Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

SE-R SPEC V

2012 Nissan Sentra

SE-R SPEC V

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,951KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689642
  • Stock #: 0689
  • VIN: 3N1CB6AP0CL750689
Exterior Colour
Ebony (Black)
Interior Colour
Charcoal (G)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

2012 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sdn I4 Man 4CYL 2.5L SUNROOF. BLACK EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR. EQUIPPED WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, 5 PASSENGER SEATING CAPACITY, AIR CONDITIONING, FRONT AIRBAGS, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, WARRANTY BOOK, SECURITY SYSTEM, PANIC ALARM, IMMOBILIZER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SIDE-IMPACT BARS, ELECTRONIC STABILITY, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, FRONT AND REAR COIL SPRINGS, FRONT AND REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR, GAS PRESSURIZED FRONT AND REAR SHOCKS, SPORT SUSPENSION, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, SPEED SENSITIVE VOLUME, VARIABLE INTERMITTENT WIPERS, AERO-COMPOSITE HALOGEN HEADLAMPS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TACHOMETER AND SO MUCH MORE!
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book your self a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 OR 1 (888) 882-3692 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Map Lights
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Multi-parabolic halogen headlight
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Front fog lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Safety
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Electronic brake force distribution
  • Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
  • Front side impact airbags
  • Front 3-point height-adjustable seat belts w/pretensioners
  • Advanced front airbags -inc: occupant classification system
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
  • Sport Cloth Seat Trim
Comfort
  • glove box
Seating
  • 4-way manual front passenger seat
  • Fixed rear bench seat
Suspension
  • Independent strut front suspension
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Dome Light
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Front/rear mudguards
  • Immobilizer key system
  • Trunk lamp
  • Dual front cup holders
  • 6-way manual driver seat
  • Rear outboard/centre 3-point seat belts
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Air conditioning w/microfilter
  • Clutch/starter interlock
  • Front/rear passenger assist grips
  • Front centre console armrest
  • T125/70D16 temporary spare tire
  • Colour keyed bumpers
  • Green glass tint
  • Colour keyed door handles
  • Dead pedal
  • Remote fuel/trunk lid release
  • 12-volt front pwr outlet
  • Upper dash storage -inc: instrument panel coin holder
  • Carpeted trunk trim & floor
  • 8-kph energy absorbing bumpers
  • Curtain side impact airbags
  • Rear roof mast antenna
  • Drilled aluminum pedals
  • Sport grille
  • Side sill spoilers
  • Front/rear sport bumper fascias
  • Dark chrome headlight surround
  • Dark chrome taillights
  • Sport leather wrapped steering wheel w/red stitching
  • Driver & front passenger seat back net pockets
  • 17" x 7.0" aluminum alloy wheels
  • Colour keyed heated pwr mirrors
  • P225/45WR17 summer tires
  • Spec-V badging
  • Warning chimes -inc: headlight, ignition key
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/(4) channels, (4) sensors
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down, illuminated driver window switch
  • Reclining front sport bucket seats w/SE-R stitching, active head restraints, red seat belts
  • Chrome tailpipe finisher
  • Variable valve timing control system (VVT)
  • Pwr assisted steering
  • Warning lights -inc: ABS, airbags, battery, brake, cruise control, rear defroster, door open, check engine, high beam on, low fuel, low washer fluid, oil pressure, seat belt, turn/hazard signals
  • Premium AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: 4.3" colour audio display, digital clock, aux input, radio data system (RDS), speed sensitive volume control, (6) speakers, iPod interface system, USB input
  • 2.5L HO DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
  • Super sport tuned suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/strut tower brace
  • 4-wheel disc brakes, front ventilated SE-R
  • Instrumentation -inc: fuel gauge, speedometer, dual digital trip odometer, coolant temp, tachometer, outside temp, trip computer, oil pressure meter, IP sport finisher, sport combination meter, acceleration/deceleration meter

