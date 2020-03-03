2012 Nissan Sentra

Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

Map Lights

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Multi-parabolic halogen headlight Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD Exterior Rear Spoiler

Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger Safety Anti-Theft System

Front/rear crumple zones

Child safety rear door locks

Electronic brake force distribution

Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)

Front side impact airbags

Front 3-point height-adjustable seat belts w/pretensioners

Advanced front airbags -inc: occupant classification system Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Sport Cloth Seat Trim Comfort glove box Seating 4-way manual front passenger seat

Fixed rear bench seat Suspension Independent strut front suspension

Additional Features Battery Saver

Dome Light

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Front/rear mudguards

Immobilizer key system

Trunk lamp

Dual front cup holders

6-way manual driver seat

Rear outboard/centre 3-point seat belts

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Air conditioning w/microfilter

Clutch/starter interlock

Front/rear passenger assist grips

Front centre console armrest

T125/70D16 temporary spare tire

Colour keyed bumpers

Green glass tint

Colour keyed door handles

Dead pedal

Remote fuel/trunk lid release

12-volt front pwr outlet

Upper dash storage -inc: instrument panel coin holder

Carpeted trunk trim & floor

8-kph energy absorbing bumpers

Curtain side impact airbags

Rear roof mast antenna

Drilled aluminum pedals

Sport grille

Side sill spoilers

Front/rear sport bumper fascias

Dark chrome headlight surround

Dark chrome taillights

Sport leather wrapped steering wheel w/red stitching

Driver & front passenger seat back net pockets

17" x 7.0" aluminum alloy wheels

Colour keyed heated pwr mirrors

P225/45WR17 summer tires

Spec-V badging

Warning chimes -inc: headlight, ignition key

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/(4) channels, (4) sensors

Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down, illuminated driver window switch

Reclining front sport bucket seats w/SE-R stitching, active head restraints, red seat belts

Chrome tailpipe finisher

Variable valve timing control system (VVT)

Pwr assisted steering

Warning lights -inc: ABS, airbags, battery, brake, cruise control, rear defroster, door open, check engine, high beam on, low fuel, low washer fluid, oil pressure, seat belt, turn/hazard signals

Premium AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: 4.3" colour audio display, digital clock, aux input, radio data system (RDS), speed sensitive volume control, (6) speakers, iPod interface system, USB input

2.5L HO DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Super sport tuned suspension

Torsion beam rear suspension w/strut tower brace

4-wheel disc brakes, front ventilated SE-R

Instrumentation -inc: fuel gauge, speedometer, dual digital trip odometer, coolant temp, tachometer, outside temp, trip computer, oil pressure meter, IP sport finisher, sport combination meter, acceleration/deceleration meter

