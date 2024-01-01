$15,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Titan
SV CREW CAB
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 164,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
2012 NISSAN TITAN SV CREW CAB 4X4 5.6L 8-CYLINDER ENGINE, 5 passengers TRUCK with ONLY 164,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, BACK UP PARK SENSORS, ADJUSTABLE POWER FOOT PEDALS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, power seats, AFTERMARKET BIG TOUCH SCREEN WITH AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $15,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
Vehicle Features
