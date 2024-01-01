Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT <a href=tel:2049905659>2049905659</a> PRIOR TO COMING IN.</p><p>2012 NISSAN TITAN SV CREW CAB 4X4 5.6L 8-CYLINDER ENGINE, 5 passengers TRUCK with ONLY 164,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, BACK UP PARK SENSORS, ADJUSTABLE POWER FOOT PEDALS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, power seats, AFTERMARKET BIG TOUCH SCREEN WITH AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $15,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.</p>

2012 Nissan Titan

164,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Titan

SV CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Titan

SV CREW CAB

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 11552340
  2. 11552340
  3. 11552340
  4. 11552340
  5. 11552340
  6. 11552340
  7. 11552340
  8. 11552340
  9. 11552340
  10. 11552340
  11. 11552340
  12. 11552340
  13. 11552340
  14. 11552340
  15. 11552340
  16. 11552340
  17. 11552340
  18. 11552340
  19. 11552340
  20. 11552340
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,500KM
VIN 1N6AA0EC2CN328142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 164,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

2012 NISSAN TITAN SV CREW CAB 4X4 5.6L 8-CYLINDER ENGINE, 5 passengers TRUCK with ONLY 164,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, BACK UP PARK SENSORS, ADJUSTABLE POWER FOOT PEDALS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, power seats, AFTERMARKET BIG TOUCH SCREEN WITH AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $15,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 75,000 KM $55,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac CTS Premium luxury for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Cadillac CTS Premium luxury 197,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XL CREW CAB 4X4 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 XL CREW CAB 4X4 109,500 KM $39,900 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Titan