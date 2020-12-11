Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

176,000 KM

Details

$4,341

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

1.6 S As Traded

1.6 S As Traded

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6313002
  • Stock #: F3R6KY
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP5CL930957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Front Bucket Seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

