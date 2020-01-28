Menu
2012 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn Rare Truck - Low K

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn Rare Truck - Low K

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$27,784

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,560KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4586277
  • Stock #: F32NZA
  • VIN: 1C6RD7PT3CS133954
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Anti-Starter
  • Bed Liner
  • Rear View Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Wheel Locks
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

