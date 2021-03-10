2012 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
JUST IN 2012 DODGE RAM 1500 SPORT 5.7L 4X4 REG CAB THIS TRUCK HAS A BRAND NEW LEVELING KIT IN IT. THAT WE JUST DID AND PUT BRAND NEW TIRES ON IT TO MAKE IT LOOK BAD ASS. THIS TRUCK HAS A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDEANCE. THIS TRUCK IS PRICE TO SALE AND WON'T LAST LONG HAS ALOT NICE ADD ONS SO IT'S READY TO DRIVE AND ENJOY.
1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE.
