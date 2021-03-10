2012 RAM 1500

$18,957 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 2 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6701306

6701306 Stock #: 1029

1029 VIN: 3C6JD7CT4CG216898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 1029

Mileage 131,276 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.