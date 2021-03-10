Menu
2012 RAM 1500

131,276 KM

$18,957

+ tax & licensing
$18,957

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$18,957

+ taxes & licensing

131,276KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6701306
  • Stock #: 1029
  • VIN: 3C6JD7CT4CG216898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1029
  • Mileage 131,276 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2012 DODGE RAM 1500 SPORT 5.7L 4X4 REG CAB THIS TRUCK HAS A BRAND NEW LEVELING KIT IN IT. THAT WE JUST DID AND PUT BRAND NEW TIRES ON IT TO MAKE IT LOOK BAD ASS. THIS TRUCK HAS A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDEANCE. THIS TRUCK IS PRICE TO SALE AND WON'T LAST LONG HAS ALOT NICE ADD ONS SO IT'S READY TO DRIVE AND ENJOY.



1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

