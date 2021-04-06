Menu
2012 RAM 1500

165,250 KM

Details Description Features

$19,847

+ tax & licensing
$19,847

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$19,847

+ taxes & licensing

165,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 1C6RD7LT7CS309927

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Sagebrush Pearl
  Interior Colour Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown Interior
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2012 Ram 1500 SLT HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Sagebrush Pearlcoat

20" x 9" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Air Conditioning, Ash Tray Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bighorn Badge, Bright/Bright Billets Grille, Centre Hub, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR, Dual Rear Exhaust, Electronic Shift On Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Fog Lamps, Garmin Navigation System, Glove Box Lamp, Halogen Quad Headlamps, Hard Drive, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Group, Overhead Console w/UGDO, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 25X Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Remote Start & Security Group, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Technology Group, Tow Hooks, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Four Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service

Buy From Home Available!

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

