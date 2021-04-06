Menu
2012 RAM 1500

229,500 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SLT CREW CAB 4X4

2012 RAM 1500

SLT CREW CAB 4X4

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

229,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6946186
  • VIN: 1C6RD7LTXCS249870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 229,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;

2012 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4 5.7L HEMI 8 CYLINDER 6 passenger with 229,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, factory command start, dual exhaust, cloth seating, power centre rear window, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $16,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

