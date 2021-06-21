2012 RAM 1500

$19,888 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7350971

7350971 VIN: 1C6RD7FP1CS151955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.