2012 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

ST 20 ALLOY WHEELS, SIDE STEPS, 4X4

2012 RAM 1500

ST 20 ALLOY WHEELS, SIDE STEPS, 4X4

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7350971
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FP1CS151955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 RAM 1500 ST

4WD, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, 6 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ABS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR BAG, FLOOR MATS, SIDE FRONT, AIR BAGS, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HEATED MIRRORS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, KEYLESS GO, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

