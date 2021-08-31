Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 1500

161,880 KM

Details Description

$19,841

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,841

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SLT Quad Cab 4 X4 | Low Kilometers | 20 Inch Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

SLT Quad Cab 4 X4 | Low Kilometers | 20 Inch Wheels

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 7755282
  2. 7755282
  3. 7755282
  4. 7755282
  5. 7755282
  6. 7755282
  7. 7755282
  8. 7755282
  9. 7755282
  10. 7755282
  11. 7755282
  12. 7755282
  13. 7755282
  14. 7755282
  15. 7755282
  16. 7755282
  17. 7755282
  18. 7755282
  19. 7755282
  20. 7755282
  21. 7755282
  22. 7755282
  23. 7755282
  24. 7755282
  25. 7755282
  26. 7755282
  27. 7755282
Contact Seller

$19,841

+ taxes & licensing

161,880KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7755282
  • Stock #: F48ADA
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT3CS249686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48ADA
  • Mileage 161,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 32,882 KM
$39,605 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,730 KM
$65,997 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit Co...
 35,200 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory