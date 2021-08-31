2012 RAM 1500

$19,841 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 8 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7755282

7755282 Stock #: F48ADA

F48ADA VIN: 1C6RD7GT3CS249686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48ADA

Mileage 161,880 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.