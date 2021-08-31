2012 RAM 1500

$19,980 + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 7 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7847958

7847958 Stock #: 2709

2709 VIN: 1C6RD7FT0CS111248

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 2709

Mileage 241,758 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.