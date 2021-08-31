Menu
2012 RAM 1500

241,758 KM

Details

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

ST Quad Cab 4WD

2012 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab 4WD

2012 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab 4WD

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

241,758KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7847958
  • Stock #: 2709
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FT0CS111248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2709
  • Mileage 241,758 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-XXXX

204-298-8938

