2012 RAM 1500

111,901 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

ST | Rear Window | SiriusXM |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

111,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 21140B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 111,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpeted floor covering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS
4.7L V8 FFV ENGINE (STD)
23A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 8" chrome clad steel wheels SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

