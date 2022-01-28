2012 RAM 1500

$21,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 9 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8186295

8186295 Stock #: 21140B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 21140B

Mileage 111,901 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Interior Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor SPEED CONTROL Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Carpeted floor covering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Conventional Spare Tire Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS 4.7L V8 FFV ENGINE (STD) 23A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 8" chrome clad steel wheels SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.