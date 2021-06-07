Menu
2012 RAM 2500

258,000 KM

Details

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

LARAMIE POWER WAGON

2012 RAM 2500

LARAMIE POWER WAGON

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

258,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7283627
  VIN: 3c6td5ft1cg312030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please book an appointment prior to viewing. 2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Power Wagon 4x4 5.7 L Hemi auto transmission, leather interior , body lift , brand new LT295 65 R 20 tires, body lift kit, navigation system, back up camera , tv dvd player, new ball joints, stabilizer links and bushings, newer brakes. 258,000 km very good shape $23900 Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

