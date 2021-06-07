+ taxes & licensing
204-633-1135
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-633-1135
+ taxes & licensing
Please book an appointment prior to viewing. 2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Power Wagon 4x4 5.7 L Hemi auto transmission, leather interior , body lift , brand new LT295 65 R 20 tires, body lift kit, navigation system, back up camera , tv dvd player, new ball joints, stabilizer links and bushings, newer brakes. 258,000 km very good shape $23900 Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7