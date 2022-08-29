2012 RAM 3500

$42,980 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9148237

Stock #: P10510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 136,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Dual Rear Wheels 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Single Rear Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Transmission Oil Cooler Conventional Spare Tire 17" x 8.0" chrome-clad steel wheels BRIGHT WHITE PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: 3.73 rear axle ratio trans oil cooler tip start 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 5.5 additional gallons of diesel (STD) LT265/70R17E ON-/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES 2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine 6-speed auto trans Requires Subscription DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat driver pwr lumbar front centre seat cushion storage 115V aux pwr outlet rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat *w/DG7 auto transmission include... SINGLE REAR WHEEL GROUP -inc: 17" x 8.0" chrome-clad steel wheels LT265/70R17E all-season BSW tires 11.5" rear axle ring gear diameter electronic stability control

