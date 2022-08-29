Menu
2012 RAM 3500

136,500 KM

$42,980

+ tax & licensing
$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2012 RAM 3500

2012 RAM 3500

SLT

2012 RAM 3500

SLT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

136,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9148237
  • Stock #: P10510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 136,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Single Rear Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Transmission Oil Cooler
Conventional Spare Tire
17" x 8.0" chrome-clad steel wheels
BRIGHT WHITE
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: 3.73 rear axle ratio trans oil cooler tip start
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 5.5 additional gallons of diesel (STD)
LT265/70R17E ON-/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine 6-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription
DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat driver pwr lumbar front centre seat cushion storage 115V aux pwr outlet rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat *w/DG7 auto transmission include...
SINGLE REAR WHEEL GROUP -inc: 17" x 8.0" chrome-clad steel wheels LT265/70R17E all-season BSW tires 11.5" rear axle ring gear diameter electronic stability control

