Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Scion iQ

0 KM

Details Description Features

$7,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

Contact Seller
2012 Scion iQ

2012 Scion iQ

RARE FIND!! SUPER CLEAN FEL MISER!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Scion iQ

RARE FIND!! SUPER CLEAN FEL MISER!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

  1. 6895269
  2. 6895269
  3. 6895269
  4. 6895269
  5. 6895269
  6. 6895269
  7. 6895269
  8. 6895269
  9. 6895269
  10. 6895269
  11. 6895269
Contact Seller

$7,986

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6895269
  • VIN: JTNJJXB0XCJ011895

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOKING FOR FUEL ECONOMY? THEN LOOK NO MORE!! HERE IT IS!!! SCION/TOYOTA VERSION OF THE SMART CAR!! SUPER CLEAN!! ONLY 110 000MILES!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! NOW ONLY $7,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVILABLE! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1998 GMC Jimmy SLT ...
 0 KM
$7,986 + tax & lic
2012 Scion iQ RARE F...
 0 KM
$7,986 + tax & lic
2001 Chrysler 300M O...
 0 KM
$9,986 + tax & lic

Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

Call Dealer

204-941-XXXX

(click to show)

204-941-9080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory