2012 Skyline 32RKS

2012 Skyline 32RKS

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778613
  • Stock #: SCV3994
  • VIN: 1SE300R2XCN000704
Exterior Colour
White
** SPOTLESS AND IMMACULATE!! ** This KOALA \"WALKABOUT\" is absolutely gorgeous, loaded with features, tons of light and windows, deluxe finishing treatments and a superb floor plan that can't be beat!! And believe it or not......under 7,000 lbs. with light weight aluminum construction. Must must see the condition inside and out!!

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!! Sacrifice at $25,800!!! ( ask about the truck and camper package special!! )

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

