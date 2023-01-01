Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Impreza

87,771 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  1. 10385697
  2. 10385697
Contact Seller

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,771KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10385697
  • Stock #: 336121
  • VIN: JF1GPAC61CH236121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 336121
  • Mileage 87,771 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Touring
  • AWD
  • 90,000 kms
  • Heated Seats

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Match Auto Market

2012 Toyota Venza 4D...
 169,099 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 187,051 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Outback ...
 186,767 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory