2012 Subaru Impreza

Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>*** AS-TRADED SPECIAL! *** LOCAL DEEP CHERRY PEARL SUBARU IMPREZA W/ GREAT HISTORY!! *** </strong><strong>HEATED SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, KEYLESS ENTRY *** HALOGEN LIGHTS, ALLOY RIMS!! *** </strong>Local Impreza Wagon with great Carfax history purchased new at the Subaru Dealer here in Winnipeg!! Overall condition for the year is good, engine runs strong, interior condition excellent, body as youd expect - nice but showing age, rockers will need some attention if wanting to safety for road-use in Manitoba. Please note, this vehicle is being sold as traded, a valid (passed) Manitoba safety inspection will be the responsibility of the purchaser. Road tests are welcome, feel free to bring a knowledgeable friend or mechanic with an R-Plate. Freshly detailed, and ready for its new owner!<br /><br />This <strong>AWD </strong>Subaru is loaded with lots of creature comforts and tech features you want like <b>HEATED SEATS</b>......<strong>HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS</strong>......Heated Rear Window......Traction Control......<strong>KEYLESS ENTRY</strong>......Steering Wheel Media Controls......In-Cluster Digital Vehicle Information Centre......Air Conditioning......Aux Input......Remote Trunk Release......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Split Folding Rear Seat......Rear Cargo Cover......Legendary Subaru <strong>SYMMETRICAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE </strong>System......Fuel-Sipping 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine......<strong>16 INCH ALLOY RIMS </strong>w/ All Season Tires!!<br /><br />PLEASE NOTE: THIS VEHICLE AS BEING SOLD AS TRADED, OBTAINING A VALID (PASSED) MANITOBA SAFETY INPSECTION WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.<br /><br />This <b>AWD SUBARU WAGON </b>comes with two sets of keys and fobs. Just 155,000kms, now sale priced at just $7800 with Financing available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2012 Subaru Impreza

155,000 KM

Details Description

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Subaru Impreza

Premium - Heated Seats, AWD, Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

Premium - Heated Seats, AWD, Local Trade

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 10870878
  2. 10870878
  3. 10870878
  4. 10870878
  5. 10870878
  6. 10870878
  7. 10870878
  8. 10870878
  9. 10870878
  10. 10870878
  11. 10870878
  12. 10870878
  13. 10870878
  14. 10870878
  15. 10870878
  16. 10870878
  17. 10870878
  18. 10870878
  19. 10870878
  20. 10870878
  21. 10870878
  22. 10870878
  23. 10870878
  24. 10870878
  25. 10870878
  26. 10870878
  27. 10870878
  28. 10870878
  29. 10870878
  30. 10870878
  31. 10870878
  32. 10870878
  33. 10870878
  34. 10870878
Contact Seller

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
155,000KM
Used
VIN JF1GPAC68CH231093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AS-TRADED SPECIAL! *** LOCAL DEEP CHERRY PEARL SUBARU IMPREZA W/ GREAT HISTORY!! *** HEATED SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, KEYLESS ENTRY *** HALOGEN LIGHTS, ALLOY RIMS!! *** Local Impreza Wagon with great Carfax history purchased new at the Subaru Dealer here in Winnipeg!! Overall condition for the year is good, engine runs strong, interior condition excellent, body as you'd expect - nice but showing age, rockers will need some attention if wanting to safety for road-use in Manitoba. Please note, this vehicle is being sold as traded, a valid (passed) Manitoba safety inspection will be the responsibility of the purchaser. Road tests are welcome, feel free to bring a knowledgeable friend or mechanic with an R-Plate. Freshly detailed, and ready for its new owner!

This AWD Subaru is loaded with lots of creature comforts and tech features you want like HEATED SEATS......HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS......Heated Rear Window......Traction Control......KEYLESS ENTRY......Steering Wheel Media Controls......In-Cluster Digital Vehicle Information Centre......Air Conditioning......Aux Input......Remote Trunk Release......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Split Folding Rear Seat......Rear Cargo Cover......Legendary Subaru SYMMETRICAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE System......Fuel-Sipping 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine......16 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ All Season Tires!!

PLEASE NOTE: THIS VEHICLE AS BEING SOLD AS TRADED, OBTAINING A VALID (PASSED) MANITOBA SAFETY INPSECTION WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.

This AWD SUBARU WAGON comes with two sets of keys and fobs. Just 155,000kms, now sale priced at just $7800 with Financing available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Luxury - Pano Rf, Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt St, CarPlay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Luxury - Pano Rf, Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt St, CarPlay 66,000 KM $25,600 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE Eco - Htd Seats, Adptv Cruise, 6.1in Scrn, Tint for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Toyota Corolla LE Eco - Htd Seats, Adptv Cruise, 6.1in Scrn, Tint 76,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza Premium - Heated Seats, AWD, Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Subaru Impreza Premium - Heated Seats, AWD, Local Trade 155,000 KM $7,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza