$7,800+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Impreza
Premium - Heated Seats, AWD, Local Trade
2012 Subaru Impreza
Premium - Heated Seats, AWD, Local Trade
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
155,000KM
Used
VIN JF1GPAC68CH231093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AS-TRADED SPECIAL! *** LOCAL DEEP CHERRY PEARL SUBARU IMPREZA W/ GREAT HISTORY!! *** HEATED SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, KEYLESS ENTRY *** HALOGEN LIGHTS, ALLOY RIMS!! *** Local Impreza Wagon with great Carfax history purchased new at the Subaru Dealer here in Winnipeg!! Overall condition for the year is good, engine runs strong, interior condition excellent, body as you'd expect - nice but showing age, rockers will need some attention if wanting to safety for road-use in Manitoba. Please note, this vehicle is being sold as traded, a valid (passed) Manitoba safety inspection will be the responsibility of the purchaser. Road tests are welcome, feel free to bring a knowledgeable friend or mechanic with an R-Plate. Freshly detailed, and ready for its new owner!
This AWD Subaru is loaded with lots of creature comforts and tech features you want like HEATED SEATS......HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS......Heated Rear Window......Traction Control......KEYLESS ENTRY......Steering Wheel Media Controls......In-Cluster Digital Vehicle Information Centre......Air Conditioning......Aux Input......Remote Trunk Release......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Split Folding Rear Seat......Rear Cargo Cover......Legendary Subaru SYMMETRICAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE System......Fuel-Sipping 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine......16 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ All Season Tires!!
PLEASE NOTE: THIS VEHICLE AS BEING SOLD AS TRADED, OBTAINING A VALID (PASSED) MANITOBA SAFETY INPSECTION WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.
This AWD SUBARU WAGON comes with two sets of keys and fobs. Just 155,000kms, now sale priced at just $7800 with Financing available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2012 Subaru Impreza