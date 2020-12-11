Menu
2012 Subaru Outback

198,252 KM

$6,790

+ tax & licensing
$6,790

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2012 Subaru Outback

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Convenience Pkg Automatic - All Wheel Drive

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Convenience Pkg Automatic - All Wheel Drive

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$6,790

+ taxes & licensing

198,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6349835
  • Stock #: F3RKA6
  • VIN: 4S4BRGBC3C3217667

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RKA6
  • Mileage 198,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Once you see how transparent this description is, just imagine how transparent your purchase experience will be with us!

Experience the difference at BIRCHWOOD KIA WEST in the POINTE WEST AUTOPARK.

Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory and offers.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Roof Rack
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
17" x 7" 6-spoke aluminum alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
On/Off Road Front Tire
On/Off Road Rear Tire

