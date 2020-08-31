Menu
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

95,538 KM

$10,996

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX* 4wd/Roof/Htd seats/B.tooth

2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX* 4wd/Roof/Htd seats/B.tooth

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

95,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5825206
  • Stock #: 24575a
  • VIN: JS3TD0D43C4100168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24575a
  • Mileage 95,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to buy an SUV for an affordable price? Come and see this low mileage 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara. Equipped with options such as all wheel drive, sunroof, power windows and door locks, automatic transmission, air conditioning and more! ASK HOW YOU CAN SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $1,000. OAC. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

