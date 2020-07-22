Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Camry

108,962 KM

Details Description Features

$13,967

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,967

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Camry

2012 Toyota Camry

XLE Heated Leather *Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Camry

XLE Heated Leather *Back Up Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5706915
  2. 5706915
Contact Seller

$13,967

+ taxes & licensing

108,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5706915
  • Stock #: F3BPP7
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK6CU577758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BPP7
  • Mileage 108,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade in, very well kept and super reliable 2012 Toyota Camry XLE with two tone heated leather seats, touchscreen and more!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Driver & front passenger knee airbag
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 55,655 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 6,941 KM
$28,970 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 39,495 KM
$18,649 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory