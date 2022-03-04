Menu
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

104,294 KM

Details Description Features

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

4WD 4DR AUTO **New Arrival**

Location

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

104,294KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620082
  • Stock #: P4198A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,294 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 4DR AUTO **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine will keep you going. This Toyota FJ Cruiser features the following options: Warnings -inc: low coolant level, low washer fluid, driver/passenger seat belt, Vertically adjustable headrests -inc: front seat whiplash protection, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Two-tone colour-keyed body w/white roof, Tire Pressure Monitor, Styled splash guards, Stainless steel exhaust system, and Skid plates on engine, transfer case, fuel tank. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

