$39,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser
4WD 4DR AUTO **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$39,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8620082
- Stock #: P4198A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,294 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 4DR AUTO **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine will keep you going. This Toyota FJ Cruiser features the following options: Warnings -inc: low coolant level, low washer fluid, driver/passenger seat belt, Vertically adjustable headrests -inc: front seat whiplash protection, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Two-tone colour-keyed body w/white roof, Tire Pressure Monitor, Styled splash guards, Stainless steel exhaust system, and Skid plates on engine, transfer case, fuel tank. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.