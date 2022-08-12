2012 Toyota Matrix

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 1 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

8978386 Stock #: F4MUC1

F4MUC1 VIN: 2T1KU4EE8CC870307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Radiant Red

Interior Colour Dark Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,110 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Stainless Steel exhaust system Front & rear stabilizer bars Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Torsion beam rear suspension Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension Sound insulating engine cover 1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes 4-speed automatic transmission electronically controlled w/OD Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Anchor points for child restraint seats Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Front & rear side curtain air bags Height adjustable front seat belts All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts front seat-mounted side air bags Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags Front passenger air bag status indicator Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters Brake assist (BA) Smart stop technology (SST) Power Options Power Mirrors Interior tilt steering rear window defogger REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS CARGO LAMP Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front & rear cup holders Cabin Air Filter Digital clock Front Reading Lamps Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Remote Fuel Door Release Door Map Pockets Carpeted floor mats Front console box w/lid Map lamps Dual Vanity Mirrors Driver coin case compartment Front & rear door bottle holders Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back Cargo area tie down rings 12V accessory pwr outlet 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer Warnings -inc: low fuel, low oil level, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Exterior INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Compact Spare Tire Temporary spare tire Body-coloured bumpers Front & rear splash guards Reflector style halogen headlamps Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer Folding pwr heated mirrors Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

