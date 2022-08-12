$13,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
2012 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN AUTO FWD
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8978386
- Stock #: F4MUC1
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE8CC870307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red
- Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4MUC1
- Mileage 142,110 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025
Vehicle Features
