2012 Toyota Matrix

142,110 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

4DR WGN AUTO FWD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

142,110KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8978386
  • Stock #: F4MUC1
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE8CC870307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4MUC1
  • Mileage 142,110 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
Sound insulating engine cover
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
4-speed automatic transmission electronically controlled w/OD
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Height adjustable front seat belts
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Smart stop technology (SST)
Power Mirrors
tilt steering
rear window defogger
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
CARGO LAMP
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Front Reading Lamps
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
Front console box w/lid
Map lamps
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
Cargo area tie down rings
12V accessory pwr outlet
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer
Warnings -inc: low fuel, low oil level, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Compact Spare Tire
Temporary spare tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

