2012 Toyota Prius

V CAMERA/SMART KEY

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,963KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4863801
  • Stock #: 1610
Exterior Colour
Barcelona Red Metallic
Interior Colour
Beige
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $16490 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • Roof mounted antenna
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • P205/60R16 all-season tires
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Front/rear cup holders
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
  • Projector style halogen headlamps
  • Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Power Options
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • 12V pwr outlet
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child-protector rear door locks
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
  • Front side impact airbags
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • High solar energy absorbing window glass
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • Carpeted cargo area
  • Assist grips
  • Chrome inner door handles
  • Upper & lower glove box
  • Hill start assist
  • Roof Mounted Spoiler
  • seat back pockets
  • Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
  • Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
  • Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors
  • Front centre console box w/armrest
  • Cargo area tonneau cover
  • Luggage belt
  • 3-point seat belts in all positions
  • Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
  • Brake assist (BA)
  • LED brake lamps
  • Smart stop technology (SST)
  • UV glass protection
  • Driver door handle lock/unlock touch sensor
  • Cargo area side storage compartments -inc: under cargo area storage
  • Driver side knee airbag
  • Front driver/passenger seat belt warning
  • Automatic climate control w/cabin air filter
  • Integrated regenerative braking system
  • Star Safety System
  • Vehicle proximity notification system
  • Intermittent rear window wiper & washer
  • 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls, HVAC controls
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: slide & recline feature, vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest
  • Instrumentation -inc: water temperature gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer, eco drive monitor
  • Lighting -inc: map lamps, cargo lamp, door courtesy lamps
  • Pwr windows w/auto up & down for all windows
  • Reclining front bucket seats -inc: vertical adjust headrests, driver pwr lumbar support
  • 1.8L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 engine -inc: EV mode, ECO mode, Power mode
  • Cooled exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR)
  • Electronically controlled brake system (ECB)
  • Pwr front ventilated & rear disc brakes
  • AM/FM/MP3/WMA audio system w/CD player -inc: USB input, Bluetooth capability, 6.1" display audio, (6) speakers
  • Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
  • PKG A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

