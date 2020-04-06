2012 Toyota Prius

- Powertrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Digital clock
- Roof mounted antenna
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- P205/60R16 all-season tires
- Convenience
- Compact Spare Tire
- Door Map Pockets
- Front/rear cup holders
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
- Projector style halogen headlamps
- Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats
- Comfort
- Trim
- Seating
- Power Options
- Retained accessory pwr
- 12V pwr outlet
- Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
- Safety
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Child-protector rear door locks
- Front & rear side curtain airbags
- Front side impact airbags
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- BACKUP CAMERA
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Colour-keyed door handles
- High solar energy absorbing window glass
- Overhead sunglass storage
- Carpeted cargo area
- Assist grips
- Chrome inner door handles
- Upper & lower glove box
- Hill start assist
- Roof Mounted Spoiler
- seat back pockets
- Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
- Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
- Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors
- Front centre console box w/armrest
- Cargo area tonneau cover
- Luggage belt
- 3-point seat belts in all positions
- Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
- Brake assist (BA)
- LED brake lamps
- Smart stop technology (SST)
- UV glass protection
- Driver door handle lock/unlock touch sensor
- Cargo area side storage compartments -inc: under cargo area storage
- Driver side knee airbag
- Front driver/passenger seat belt warning
- Automatic climate control w/cabin air filter
- Integrated regenerative braking system
- Star Safety System
- Vehicle proximity notification system
- Intermittent rear window wiper & washer
- 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls, HVAC controls
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: slide & recline feature, vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest
- Instrumentation -inc: water temperature gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer, eco drive monitor
- Lighting -inc: map lamps, cargo lamp, door courtesy lamps
- Pwr windows w/auto up & down for all windows
- Reclining front bucket seats -inc: vertical adjust headrests, driver pwr lumbar support
- 1.8L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 engine -inc: EV mode, ECO mode, Power mode
- Cooled exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR)
- Electronically controlled brake system (ECB)
- Pwr front ventilated & rear disc brakes
- AM/FM/MP3/WMA audio system w/CD player -inc: USB input, Bluetooth capability, 6.1" display audio, (6) speakers
- Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
- PKG A
