2012 Toyota Prius

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock

Roof mounted antenna Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

P205/60R16 all-season tires Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Door Map Pockets

Front/rear cup holders

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers

Projector style halogen headlamps

Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats Comfort Illuminated Entry Trim Chrome Grille Seating Rear seat heater ducts Power Options Retained accessory pwr

12V pwr outlet

Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Child-protector rear door locks

Front & rear side curtain airbags

Front side impact airbags Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Additional Features Cargo Net

BACKUP CAMERA

Stainless Steel exhaust system

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Colour-keyed door handles

High solar energy absorbing window glass

Overhead sunglass storage

Carpeted cargo area

Assist grips

Chrome inner door handles

Upper & lower glove box

Hill start assist

Roof Mounted Spoiler

seat back pockets

Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension

Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors

Front centre console box w/armrest

Cargo area tonneau cover

Luggage belt

3-point seat belts in all positions

Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters

Brake assist (BA)

LED brake lamps

Smart stop technology (SST)

UV glass protection

Driver door handle lock/unlock touch sensor

Cargo area side storage compartments -inc: under cargo area storage

Driver side knee airbag

Front driver/passenger seat belt warning

Automatic climate control w/cabin air filter

Integrated regenerative braking system

Star Safety System

Vehicle proximity notification system

Intermittent rear window wiper & washer

4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls, HVAC controls

60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: slide & recline feature, vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest

Instrumentation -inc: water temperature gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer, eco drive monitor

Lighting -inc: map lamps, cargo lamp, door courtesy lamps

Pwr windows w/auto up & down for all windows

Reclining front bucket seats -inc: vertical adjust headrests, driver pwr lumbar support

1.8L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 engine -inc: EV mode, ECO mode, Power mode

Cooled exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR)

Electronically controlled brake system (ECB)

Pwr front ventilated & rear disc brakes

AM/FM/MP3/WMA audio system w/CD player -inc: USB input, Bluetooth capability, 6.1" display audio, (6) speakers

Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator

PKG A

