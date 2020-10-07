Menu
2012 Toyota Prius

266,718 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2012 Toyota Prius

2012 Toyota Prius

5dr HB Luxury Package

2012 Toyota Prius

5dr HB Luxury Package

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

266,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6138846
  Stock #: F3KH9J
  VIN: JTDZN3EU0C3076455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Roof, Softex Leather Surfaces
2012 Toyota Prius v Blue Ribbon FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

CARFAX Canada One Owner

Tonneau Cover, Backup Camera, Moonroof, Cargo Net, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Power windows, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Driver side knee airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Split Front Bench Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

