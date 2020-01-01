2012 Toyota Prius

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Roof mounted antenna Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM P205/60R16 all-season tires Convenience Compact Spare Tire Door Map Pockets Front/rear cup holders Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Projector style halogen headlamps Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats Comfort Illuminated Entry Trim Chrome Grille Seating Rear seat heater ducts Power Options Retained accessory pwr 12V pwr outlet Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) Anchor points for child restraint seats Child-protector rear door locks Front & rear side curtain airbags Front side impact airbags Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Additional Features Cargo Net BACKUP CAMERA Stainless Steel exhaust system Front/rear stabilizer bars Colour-keyed door handles High solar energy absorbing window glass Overhead sunglass storage Carpeted cargo area Assist grips Chrome inner door handles Upper & lower glove box Hill start assist Roof Mounted Spoiler seat back pockets Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors Front centre console box w/armrest Cargo area tonneau cover Luggage belt 3-point seat belts in all positions Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters Brake assist (BA) LED brake lamps Smart stop technology (SST) UV glass protection Driver door handle lock/unlock touch sensor Cargo area side storage compartments -inc: under cargo area storage Driver side knee airbag Front driver/passenger seat belt warning Automatic climate control w/cabin air filter Integrated regenerative braking system Star Safety System Vehicle proximity notification system Intermittent rear window wiper & washer 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls, HVAC controls 60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: slide & recline feature, vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest Instrumentation -inc: water temperature gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer, eco drive monitor Lighting -inc: map lamps, cargo lamp, door courtesy lamps Pwr windows w/auto up & down for all windows Reclining front bucket seats -inc: vertical adjust headrests, driver pwr lumbar support 1.8L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 engine -inc: EV mode, ECO mode, Power mode Cooled exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR) Electronically controlled brake system (ECB) Pwr front ventilated & rear disc brakes AM/FM/MP3/WMA audio system w/CD player -inc: USB input, Bluetooth capability, 6.1" display audio, (6) speakers Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator PKG A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.