2012 Toyota Prius

170,174 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2012 Toyota Prius

2012 Toyota Prius

V Smart key /camera

2012 Toyota Prius

V Smart key /camera

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

170,174KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6266259
  Stock #: 1690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,174 KM

Vehicle Description

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $14990 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Digital clock
Roof mounted antenna
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
P205/60R16 all-season tires
Compact Spare Tire
Door Map Pockets
Front/rear cup holders
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Projector style halogen headlamps
Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats
Illuminated Entry
Chrome Grille
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
12V pwr outlet
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front side impact airbags
Torsion beam rear suspension
Cargo Net
BACKUP CAMERA
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed door handles
High solar energy absorbing window glass
Overhead sunglass storage
Carpeted cargo area
Assist grips
Chrome inner door handles
Upper & lower glove box
Hill start assist
Roof Mounted Spoiler
seat back pockets
Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors
Front centre console box w/armrest
Cargo area tonneau cover
Luggage belt
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
LED brake lamps
Smart stop technology (SST)
UV glass protection
Driver door handle lock/unlock touch sensor
Cargo area side storage compartments -inc: under cargo area storage
Driver side knee airbag
Front driver/passenger seat belt warning
Automatic climate control w/cabin air filter
Integrated regenerative braking system
Star Safety System
Vehicle proximity notification system
Intermittent rear window wiper & washer
4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls, HVAC controls
60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: slide & recline feature, vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest
Instrumentation -inc: water temperature gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer, eco drive monitor
Lighting -inc: map lamps, cargo lamp, door courtesy lamps
Pwr windows w/auto up & down for all windows
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: vertical adjust headrests, driver pwr lumbar support
1.8L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 engine -inc: EV mode, ECO mode, Power mode
Cooled exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR)
Electronically controlled brake system (ECB)
Pwr front ventilated & rear disc brakes
AM/FM/MP3/WMA audio system w/CD player -inc: USB input, Bluetooth capability, 6.1" display audio, (6) speakers
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
PKG A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

