2012 Toyota Prius

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
P205/60R16 all-season tires
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Projector style halogen headlamps
Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front side impact airbags
Torsion beam rear suspension
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed door handles
High solar energy absorbing window glass
Overhead sunglass storage
Chrome inner door handles
Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors
Front centre console box w/armrest
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Smart stop technology (SST)
Driver door handle lock/unlock touch sensor
Cargo area side storage compartments -inc: under cargo area storage
Front driver/passenger seat belt warning
Automatic climate control w/cabin air filter
Integrated regenerative braking system
Vehicle proximity notification system
Intermittent rear window wiper & washer
4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls, HVAC controls
60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: slide & recline feature, vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest
Instrumentation -inc: water temperature gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer, eco drive monitor
Lighting -inc: map lamps, cargo lamp, door courtesy lamps
Pwr windows w/auto up & down for all windows
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: vertical adjust headrests, driver pwr lumbar support
1.8L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 engine -inc: EV mode, ECO mode, Power mode
Cooled exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR)
Electronically controlled brake system (ECB)
Pwr front ventilated & rear disc brakes
AM/FM/MP3/WMA audio system w/CD player -inc: USB input, Bluetooth capability, 6.1" display audio, (6) speakers
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.