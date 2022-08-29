2012 Toyota Prius

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9064936

9064936 Stock #: F4PUGH

F4PUGH VIN: JTDKN3DU6C1506665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Stainless Steel exhaust system Pwr rack & pinion steering Front stabilizer bar Torsion beam rear suspension Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension Integrated regenerative braking system Eco Mode Cooled exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR) Pwr front ventilated & rear disc brakes 1.8L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine EV mode Safety Brake Assist Rear View Camera BACKUP CAMERA Anchor points for child restraint seats Child-protector rear door locks Front & rear side curtain airbags Front side impact airbags 3-point seat belts in all positions Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator Smart stop technology (SST) Driver side knee airbag Front driver/passenger seat belt warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Roof mounted antenna XM Satellite Ready Antenna w/Prewire Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Interior Front & rear cup holders Digital clock Illuminated Entry Anti-Theft System Door Map Pockets Rear seat heater ducts Dual visor vanity mirrors Retained accessory pwr Remote fuel lid release Carpeted cargo area accessory pwr outlet Overhead console box Chrome inner door handles Upper & lower glove box Front seat back pockets Front centre console box w/armrest Cargo area tonneau cover Luggage belt Pwr windows w/auto up/down Pwr rear window defroster w/timer 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel 60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest Touch tracer steering wheel controls Driver door handle lock/unlock touch sensor Air conditioning -inc: automatic climate control & cabin air filter Instrumentation -inc: multi-information display, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer, eco drive monitor Lighting -inc: map lamps, cargo lamp Warning indicators -inc: low fuel, door ajar, direct tire pressure monitoring system, driver/front passenger seat belt warning, key remind Exterior Compact Spare Tire Colour-keyed door handles High solar energy absorbing window glass Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Scuff Plates P195/65R15 all-season tires Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors Projector style halogen headlamps LED brake lamps UV glass protection

