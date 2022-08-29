Menu
2012 Toyota Prius

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2012 Toyota Prius

2012 Toyota Prius

5dr HB MOONROOF | BACKUP CAM

2012 Toyota Prius

5dr HB MOONROOF | BACKUP CAM

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 9064936
  2. 9064936
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9064936
  • Stock #: F4PUGH
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU6C1506665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Prius MOONROOF | BACKUP CAM 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT FWD Nautical Blue Metallic
Key Features & Safety Features
- Navigation
- Moonroof
- Telescoping Steering w/Audio Control
- Auto A/C
- Voice Recognition
- Backup Camera

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Automatic Temperature Control, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Display Audio w/Navigation, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger Door Handle Touch Sensor, Heated Door Mirrors, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Integrated XM Satellite Radio, Moonroof Upgrade Package, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Panic alarm, Power Door Mirrors, Power Moonroof w/Solar Panels, Power Windows, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed Control, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension
Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
Integrated regenerative braking system
Eco Mode
Cooled exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR)
Pwr front ventilated & rear disc brakes
1.8L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine
EV mode
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front side impact airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Smart stop technology (SST)
Driver side knee airbag
Front driver/passenger seat belt warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth
Roof mounted antenna
XM Satellite Ready Antenna w/Prewire
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Anti-Theft System
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Retained accessory pwr
Remote fuel lid release
Carpeted cargo area
accessory pwr outlet
Overhead console box
Chrome inner door handles
Upper & lower glove box
Front seat back pockets
Front centre console box w/armrest
Cargo area tonneau cover
Luggage belt
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Pwr rear window defroster w/timer
4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel
60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest
Touch tracer steering wheel controls
Driver door handle lock/unlock touch sensor
Air conditioning -inc: automatic climate control & cabin air filter
Instrumentation -inc: multi-information display, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer, eco drive monitor
Lighting -inc: map lamps, cargo lamp
Warning indicators -inc: low fuel, door ajar, direct tire pressure monitoring system, driver/front passenger seat belt warning, key remind
Compact Spare Tire
Colour-keyed door handles
High solar energy absorbing window glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Scuff Plates
P195/65R15 all-season tires
Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors
Projector style halogen headlamps
LED brake lamps
UV glass protection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

